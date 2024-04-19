Riyadh - Watheeq Capital, the financial advisor for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Qomel Company on the Parallel Market (Nomu), disclosed its offering price to be SAR 80 per share.

Subscription for the offering is scheduled to take place from 21 April 2024 through 25th of the same month, according to a bourse filing.

In March 2024, Watheeq Capital announced plans to offer 500,000 ordinary shares in Qomel to be listed on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

