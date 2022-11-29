Alwaha REIT Fund by Wasatah Capital Company will commence the listing and trading of its units on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) as of 30 November.

The REIT fund will be listed under the symbol 9300 and the Real Estate Investment Traded Funds (REITs) sector, according to a bourse filing.

Tadawul noted that Alwaha REIT Fund will trade its units based on daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

Wasatah Capital, which acts as the fund manager, announced on 20 October the end of subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Alwaha REIT Fund’s 15 million units, representing 100% of the fund's capital.

