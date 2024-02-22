Waja Company inked a SAR 97.91 million contract on 21 February 2024 for 10 months, according to a bourse disclosure.

The deal covers the implementation of rehabilitation, engineering systems, and information technology systems for the Education and Training Evaluation Commission building.

Waja expected that the agreement would have a positive financial impact on its revenues.

At the beginning of the year, the listed firm secured three separate financing deals to back the issuance of bank letters of guarantee for its projects.

