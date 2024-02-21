Thob Al Aseel Company unveiled cash dividends valued at SAR 40 million for the Second half (H2) of 2023, representing 10% of its capital.

A total of 400 million eligible shareholders will receive SAR 0.10 per share, according to a bourse filing.

The board members greenlighted the cash dividends during their meeting that was held on 20 February 2024.

Eligibility date will be 6 March 2024, while the payment will be within 15 working days of the due date.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, Thoub Al Aseel logged net profits amounting to SAR 76.92 million, an annual leap of 43.94% from SAR 53.44 million.

Revenues increased by 4.60% to SAR 532.22 million last year from SAR 508.80 million in 2022, while the earnings per share (EPS) went up to EGP 0.19 from SAR 0.13.

