The Saudi Tadawul stock exchange said that trading hours will remain unchanged during the Arabic month of Ramadan.

The holy month is expected to begin on March 9, 2024 with Eid Al-Fitr set to fall on April 14.

Trading sessions on Tadawul and Nomu-Parallel Market will run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. The post-trade sessions will be from 3:20 pm to 4:00 pm.

In the ETF, sukuk and bond markets, trading session will run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, with the post-trade session between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

In the derivatives market, the trading session will run from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, followed by the post-trade session from 3:30 pm until 4:00 pm.

The exchange said it will be closed from end of trading on April 4 for the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, and will resume on April 14.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

