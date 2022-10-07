Riyadh – Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company has awarded a project worth SAR 137.98 million to Construction & Planning Company on 6 October 2022.

The project covers the fit-out works on designated floors of the group’s new headquarters (HQ) at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, according to a bourse filing.

During the first half (H1) of 2022, Saudi Tadawul Group reported net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 278.30 million, an annual drop of 23.12% from SAR 362 million.

The listed company generated revenues worth SAR 592.10 million in H1-22, lower by 8.33% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 645.90 million.

