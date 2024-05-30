Riyadh – The board members of Tourism Enterprises Company (Shams) appointed Khaled Abdul Aziz Al Bawardi as the Chairman for the next three years.

Abdullah bin Omar Al Suwailem, who was named as the company’s CEO, was announced as the Vice Chairman as well as the Managing Director, according to a bourse disclosure.

The two officials assumed their roles for a new board term that began on 28 May 2024 and will remain in position until 27 May 2028.

On the financial level, the company’s net profits hiked by 194.44% to SAR 6.04 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from SAR 2.05 million in Q1-23.

Revenues dropped by 14.39% to SAR 1.36 million in Q1-24 from SAR 1.59 million as of 31 March 2023.

