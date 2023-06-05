Riyadh – Tourism Enterprises Company (Shams) appointed Muhannad bin Saleh Al Onaizan as its new CEO on 4 June.

Shams highlighted that Al Onaizan will resume his new position on 1 July, according to a bourse filing.

The CEO holds a master's degree in applied financial sciences. He also has practical experience across local Saudi banks.

Moreover, the new official previously served as head of the business development department in Saudi Tadawul Group.

Last November, Shams and Shuaa Capital Saudi Arabia Company terminated a SAR 735 million agreement that was inked in February 2022.

