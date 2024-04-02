Riyadh – Seera Group Holding has announced the appointment of the Chairman, the Vice Chairman, the Managing Director, and the Acting CEO upon a board meeting held on 1 April 2024.

The company elected Mohammed bin Saleh AlKhalil as the Chairman of the board and Ahmed Samer bin Hamdi Al Zaim as the Vice Chairman. Both of them will be non-executive board members, according to an official disclosure.

Seera also named Abdullah bin Nasser Al Dawood as the Managing Director of the Group.

The three officials are appointed for the new board term which lasts for four years from 29 March 2024 until 28 March 2028.

In addition, Seera delegated Alwaleed bin Abdulaziz Alnasser to be the Acting CEO of the group as of 1 April 2024. Alnasser has been serving as the Vice President in Seera Group since 2016.

Regarding its financial results, the Saudi group turned profitable in 2023 after recording net profits worth SAR 265 million, versus net losses of SAR 46 million in 2022.

