Riyadh – Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO) has appointed Sheikh Hamad Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah as the new Chairman of the board.

The company also announced the appointment of Saied Ahmed Saied Basamh as the Vice Chairman, according to a bourse filing.

Both Al Sabah and Basamh will serve as non-executive board members for the new session, which lasts for four years from 1 April 2024 until 31 March 2028.

It is worth noting that after changing its fiscal year to begin in January, SADAFCO announced net profits worth SAR 324.98 million as of 31 December 2023.

