Riyadh – The National Agricultural Development Company (Nadec) has appointed Abdulaziz Saleh Alrebdi as the new Chairman of the board.

Nadec also named Ahmed Saud Sahini as the new Vice Chairman, according to a bourse filing.

Alrebdi and Sahini assumed their roles as non-executive board members for a new term that started on 11 April 2024 until 13 April 2024.

The appointment of the two officials, besides other hirings, was made during the board meeting on 13 April, which built on the equityholders meeting on 20 March this year.

In 2023, Nadec achieved a net profit worth SAR 302.06 million and revenues of SAR 3.19 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

