The shareholders of Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily) approved cash dividends amounting to SAR 885.50 million, which represents 11.50% of the capital, for 2022.

Mobily will grant a dividend of SAR 1.15 per share on 21 June 2023, according to a bourse disclosure.

The shareholders greenlighted the cash dividends, which were proposed last February, during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) that was held on 1 June.

Last year, the Saudi firm logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 1.65 billion, higher by 54.57% than SAR 1.07 billion in 2021.

As of 31 March 2023, the company’s net profits after Zakat and tax amounted to SAR 465 million, marking a 45.77% year-on-year (YoY) hike from SAR 319 million.

