Saudi Arabian IT firm WSM for Information Technology Co. will debut on the stock market this week.

The company will begin trading on the Nomu – Parallel Market of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday, February 21, the bourse announced on Monday.

The firm will trade its shares under the symbol 9595 and ISIN Code SA160GOKLTH1, with around 30% daily fluctuation limits.

Late last year, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved the company’s application to offer 390,000 of its shares, representing 20% of its share capital.

Established in 2014, the company offers integrated digital solutions and services in the field of information technology, according to a statement.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

