Riyadh – Awad Farouk Al Desouki resigned from his position as the CEO of Saudi Fisheries Company on 14 April 2024.

Al Desouki’s resignation became effective on 15 April, according to a bourse statement.

The company’s board members highlighted that Mahmoud ‎Abdul Hay Abu Aqeel will carry out ‎executive management work until a new ‎CEO is appointed‏.‏

Abu Aqeel holds more than 17 years of ‎experience in the food and agriculture ‎sectors, as he ‎was the Chief Financial Officer and ‎Financial Controller at Saudi Fisheries‎ since ‎‎2022.

He also served as the Chief ‎Accountant at both Arab Agricultural ‎Services Company (ARASCO) and ‎Abdulrahman Saad Al Rashid Company ‎‎(ARTAR), preceded by his role at Arab ‎Finance and Trade Company (ASTRA).‎

At the beginning of this year, the Tadawul-listed firm unveiled plans to lower its capital to SAR 188.44 million from SAR 400 million.

