PHOTO
Riyadh – Awad Farouk Al Desouki resigned from his position as the CEO of Saudi Fisheries Company on 14 April 2024.
Al Desouki’s resignation became effective on 15 April, according to a bourse statement.
The company’s board members highlighted that Mahmoud Abdul Hay Abu Aqeel will carry out executive management work until a new CEO is appointed.
Abu Aqeel holds more than 17 years of experience in the food and agriculture sectors, as he was the Chief Financial Officer and Financial Controller at Saudi Fisheries since 2022.
He also served as the Chief Accountant at both Arab Agricultural Services Company (ARASCO) and Abdulrahman Saad Al Rashid Company (ARTAR), preceded by his role at Arab Finance and Trade Company (ASTRA).
At the beginning of this year, the Tadawul-listed firm unveiled plans to lower its capital to SAR 188.44 million from SAR 400 million.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).