Dallah Healthcare Company registered net profits after Zakat and tax amounting to SAR 94.70 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, an annual jump of 14.65% from SAR 82.60 million.

Revenues climbed by 17.59% to SAR 716.60 million in Q1-23 from SAR 609.40 million in Q1-22, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.98 during the first three months (3M) of 2023, versus SAR 0.92 in the year-ago period.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-23 net profits increased by 20.79% from SAR 78.40 million in Q4-22, while the revenues grew by 3.27% from SAR 693.90 million.

Last year, the net profits after Zakat and tax of Dallah Healthcare hit SAR 274.46 million, a 6.13% rise from SAR 258.60 million in 2021.

