Riyadh – The board members of Shatirah House Restaurant Company (Burgerizzr) recommended, on 25 February, cash dividends valued at SAR 5 million for 2023.

Burgerizzr will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.14 per share for 35 million eligible shareholders, according to a bourse filing.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the proposed dividends, which account for 14.20% of the company’s capital, will be disclosed at a later time.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, Burgerizzr witnessed 355.52% higher net profits at SAR 12.28 million, compared to SAR 2.69 million.

Revenues increased by 12.22% to SAR 281.05 million last year from SAR 250.43 million in 2022, while the earnings per share (EPS) grew to SAR 0.35 from SAR 0.08.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).