Riyadh – The board of Saudi AZM for Communications and Information Technology Company approved transferring its shares from the Parallel Market (Nomu) to the main market All Share Index (TASI).

The board members granter their approvals on 18 April 2024 and appointed Al Rajhi Capital as a financial advisor to handle the transaction.

Meanwhile, the transfer process is subject to market approval and depends on the fulfillment of all the requirements set by the market.

In December 2023, the company penned a SAR 9.82 million agreement with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha’at).

