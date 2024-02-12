Riyadh - Almodawat Specialized Medical Company settled the final price for its offering on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) at SAR 111 per share, according to a bourse disclosure.

The transaction was covered by 135.75% of the total shares offered during the subscription period that took place during 28 January-5 February 2024.

Almodawat intends to offer 475,000 ordinary shares, representing 20% of its total shares.

Yaqeen Capital, the financial advisor and lead manager for the offering, indicated that it will finalise the required procedures with Tadawul and then determine the date for the listing of the company’s shares.

Earlier in January, Almodawat set the price of its offering at a range of SAR 93-SAR 111 per share.

