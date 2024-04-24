Riyadh – Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development (Alhokair Group) appointed Sami Abdul Mohsen Abdulaziz Al Hokair as the Chairman of the board for four years.

Faisal Mohammed Ibrahim Al Malik was named as the board’s Vice Chairman, according to a bourse disclosure.

The two official will assume their roles for a new board term that began on 19 April 2024 and will end on 18 April 2028.

It is worth highlighting that Al Hokair resigned from his position as the company’s CEO in February.

