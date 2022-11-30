Al Hammadi Holding, formerly known as Al Hammadi Company for Development and Investment, declared cash dividends distribution worth SAR 56 million for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022.

The Tadawul-listed firm will disburse SAR 0.35 per share, representing 3.50% of the share nominal value, for 160 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

The eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be on 8 and 19 December, respectively.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, Al Hammadi Holding recorded a 131.89% year-on-year (YoY) leap in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 184.17 million, versus SAR 79.42 million.

Revenues surged by 16.36% to SAR 779.75 million in 9M-22 from SAR 670.10 million in 9M-21, while the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.15 from SAR 0.66.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).