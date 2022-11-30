PHOTO
Al Hammadi Holding, formerly known as Al Hammadi Company for Development and Investment, declared cash dividends distribution worth SAR 56 million for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022.
The Tadawul-listed firm will disburse SAR 0.35 per share, representing 3.50% of the share nominal value, for 160 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.
The eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be on 8 and 19 December, respectively.
In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, Al Hammadi Holding recorded a 131.89% year-on-year (YoY) leap in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 184.17 million, versus SAR 79.42 million.
Revenues surged by 16.36% to SAR 779.75 million in 9M-22 from SAR 670.10 million in 9M-21, while the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.15 from SAR 0.66.
