Abu Dhabi – RAK Ceramics achieved net profits valued at AED 320.85 million in 2023, marking an annual drop of 5.70% from AED 340.10 million.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, the revenues declined by 1.70% to AED 3.45 billion from AED 3.51 billion in 2022, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.29 in 2023, down year-on-year (YoY) from AED 0.30.

Total assets hit AED 5.35 billion last year, higher than AED 5.41 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Income Statements for Q4-23

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, RAK Ceramics registered an annual decrease of 4.80% in net profit to AED 81.80 million, compared to AED 78 million in Q4-22.

Revenues amounted to AED 866.40 million in Q4-23, lower by 3.80% YoY than AED 900.70 million.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the net profits generated in Q4-23 fell by 2.50% from AED 83.90 million in Q3-23, while the revenues shrank by 3.50% from AED 837 million.

