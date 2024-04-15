The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index rose by 0.57 percent at the start of Monday's trading session, adding 55.92 points to reach a level of 9900.28 points compared to the previous session.

The positive performance of the stock exchange was attributed to the transportation sector, which increased by 1.68 percent, the real estate sector by 0.57 percent, the goods and consumer services sector by 0.43 percent, the telecommunication sector by 0.42 percent, the banking and financial services sector by 0.35 percent, and the industrial sector by 0.34 percent. Meanwhile, the insurance sector declined by 1.03 percent.

At 10:00 AM, the QSE recorded transactions worth QR 91.270 million, distributed over 33.875 million shares through 3136 deals.

