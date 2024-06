Qatar-listed real estate company Edzan Holding is to ask its general assembly to consider the sale of investment properties to enhance cash flows and make partial debt payments.

The company reported a profit of QAR 95 million ($26 million) for the first quarter of 2024 and total liabilities of QAR 13 million.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

