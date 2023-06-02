The Qatar Stock Exchange on Thursday gained more than 54 points with six of the seven sectors, particularly insurance and banking sectors, witnessing higher than average demand.

The local retail investors were increasingly net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.53% to 10,208.9 points.

The Arab retail investors were also increasingly bullish in the main market, which however recovered from an intraday low 10,231 points.

More than 55% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors in the main bourse, whose year-to-date losses narrowed to 4.42%.

The Gulf institutions turned net buyers in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR1.68bn or 0.28% to QR605.96bn, mainly on account of midcap segments.

The domestic institutions’ weakened net profit booking had its influence in the main bourse, which saw a total of 0.32mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.75mn changed hands across 18 deals.

The Gulf retail investors turned net buyers, albeit at lower levels, in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen declining slower than the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index shrank 0.53%, the All Share Index by 0.54% and the Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.45% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.

The insurance sector index expanded 1.01%, banks and financial services (0.72%), consumer goods and services (0.61%), telecom (0.6%), transport (0.55%) and real estate (0.53%); while industrials were down 0.01%.

Major shakers in the main market included Dlala, Widam Food, Inma Holding, Qatari German Medical Devices, Al Khaleej Takaful, Dukhan Bank and Ezdan.

Nevertheless, Lesha Bank, Al Meera Holding, Aamal Company, Alijarah Holding, Mazaya Qatar, Commercial Bank, Mannai Corporation, Qatar Insurance, United Development Company and Nakilat were among the losers in the main market. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.

The Qatari individuals’ net buying increased noticeably to QR27.34mn compared to QR25.67mn on May 31.

The Gulf institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR21.18mn against net profit takers of QR4.26mn on Wednesday.

The Arab individuals’ net buying strengthened markedly to QR18.08mn compared to QR11.13mn the previous day.

The foreign individual investors were net buyers to the extent of QR0.87mn against net sellers of QR5.37mn on May 31.

The Gulf retail investors turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.77mn compared with net sellers of QR0.54mn on Wednesday.

The domestic institutions’ net profit booking plunged substantially to QR0.69mn against QR103.69mn the previous day.

However, the foreign funds turned net sellers to the extent of QR67.52mn compared with net buyers of QR76.98mn on May 31.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure against net buyers to the extent of QR0.06mn on Wednesday.

The main market saw a 63% plunge in trade volumes to 188.12mn shares, 71% in value to QR589.73mn and 9% in deals to 23,329.

