Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), a sovereign wealth fund with around $460 billion in assets, has launched a market-making initiative to boost liquidity at the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), allowing licensed market makers to access some of QIA’s stock inventory and incentives programs.

This comes as part of efforts to support and develop Qatar’s financial market, a bourse statement on Tuesday said.

Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO of QIA, said QIA’s commitment to deepening its capital market is an important step to attracting foreign asset managers to invest in Qatar, and to stimulate retail participation that will help diversify and broaden the market.

"This QIA-sponsored market making initiative is a first step towards this goal and helps to further develop the Qatari financial markets," he added.

The QSE said the move will enhance liquidity in the market, which will further "attract investors into the market while improving price discovery and boosting investor confidence.”

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

