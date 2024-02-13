Doha, Qatar: Barwa Real Estate discloses its annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The results showed a net profit of QR1,229m attributable to the shareholders of the parent, compared to a net profit of QR1,138m in the previous year.

The Earnings per Share (EPS) amounted to QR0.316 for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to an EPS of QR0.292 in the previous year.

The board of directors proposed the distribution of a cash dividend of 18 percent of the shares’ par value at the rate of QR0.18 per share. The proposed cash dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders’ general assembly.

