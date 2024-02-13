Abu Dhabi – The net profits attributable to the owners of Pure Health Holding plummeted to AED 964.65 million in 2023 from AED 3.71 billion in 2022.

The revenues enlarged by 31% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 16.39 billion in 2023 from AED 12.48 billion, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.10 last year, lower than AED 0.38 in 2022.

Total assets amounted to AED 28.17 billion as of 31 December 2023, an annual rise from AED 24.10 billion.

Shaista Asif, Group CEO of Pure Health, commented: “Our top line surged 31% year-on-year, reflecting the successful integration of our acquisitions.”

“We prioritised unlocking value across our ecosystem, optimizing costs, and capturing synergies, resulting in a healthy [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation] EBITDA margin of approximately 15%,” Asif continued.

She underlined: “Our international expansion efforts bore fruit with the acquisitions of Ardent Health in the US and Circle Health in the UK (closed in January 2024).

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).