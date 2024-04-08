Oriental Weavers unveiled annual cash dividends valued at EGP 1.25 per share for 2023, according to a bourse disclosure.

The EGX-listed company indicated that the payment date for the dividends will be 30 April 2024.

Last year, Oriental Weavers generated a hike in net consolidated profit after income tax to EGP 1.89 billion, versus EGP 944.17 million a year earlier.

As for the standalone financials, the net profit after tax declined to EGP 1.14 billion in 2023 from EGP 1.46 billion in 2022, while the sales jumped to EGP 7.10 billion from EGP 5.64 billion.

