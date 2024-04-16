The board of Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS)recommended a dividend distribution policy for the years 2024, 2025, and 2026.

The policy will be submitted for the shareholders’ approval at the next general assembly meeting, according to a bourse filing.

MIS highlighted that the policy aims to maintain a minimum dividend per share of 50% of net profits annually.

Meanwhile, the board’s proposal for the distribution of cash dividends to shareholders for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 has been deferred until the audited financial statements are issued.

Last January, the company MIS renewed its SAR 136.80 million facility deal with the Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB).

