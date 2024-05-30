Most stock markets in the Gulf tracked global peers lower in early trading on Thursday, amid uncertainty over interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year following an unexpected improvement in U.S. consumer confidence.

The U.S. Treasury yields touched multi-week highs on Tuesday, after lacklustre debt auctions and stronger-than-expected economic data dimmed hopes for U.S. rate cuts this year.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any U.S. monetary policy change is usually followed by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The Qatari benchmark index slid 0.8%, pressured by a 1.8% drop in Qatar Islamic Bank and a 1.3% loss in Industries Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index dropped 0.9%, with most of its constituents posting losses, led by the utilities, healthcare and communication stocks. ACWA Power slumped 9.5% and Middle East Pharmaceutical dropped 1.4%.

Dubai's benchmark stock index was little changed with Tecom Group slipping 1.1%, while Emirates Central Cooling advanced 1.4%.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index edged up 0.1%, with conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding rising 2.8% and ADNOC Logistics gaining 1.5%.

The energy major ADNOC's logistics unit, ADNOC CLS, and Hanwha Ocean signed a letter of intent on Thursday to construct at least three liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers.

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)