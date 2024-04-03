The total market capitalisation of the Saudi stock exchange rose 9.56% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 10.94 trillion ($2.92 trillion) by the end of the first quarter of 2024.



The total value of shares traded reached SAR 575.89 billion, rising 114% YoY, the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) said in its first quarter statistical report for 2024.



A total of 24.12 billion shares were traded in the first quarter, compared to 22.74 billion traded in the same quarter last year.



Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) closed at 12,401.56 points, up 1,811.46 points, or 17.11% YoY, in Q1 2024.



The index reached its peak closing at 12,835.65 points on March 21, 2024, the report said.

