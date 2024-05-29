Juhayna Food Industries (JUFO) will distribute EGP 0.2 per share in cash dividends to shareholders for 2023 earning on June 3rd, a disclosure showed.

The eligibility in dividend distribution to shareholders will be on the record date of May 29th.

Founded in 1983, Juhayna is an Egypt-based company that specializes in the production, processing, and packaging of dairy, juice, and cooking products.

