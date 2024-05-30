Integrated Engineering Group (INEG) registered EGP 3.428 million in consolidated net loss after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, up from EGP 203,528 in Q1 2023, according to a filing May 30th.

Meanwhile, operating revenues hiked to EGP 19.052 million from EGP 2.343 million.

On May 27th, reported an EGP 159,195 in standalone net losses after tax during Q1 2024, down from EGP 203,528 in Q1 2023.

Integrated Engineering Group is an Egypt-based public company listed on the EGX in 2014. The company operates within the capital goods sector focusing on construction and engineering.

