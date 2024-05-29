International Company for Leasing’s (Incolease) net profits after tax increased 13.3% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, as per a disclosure on May 28th.

The firm garnered net profits of EGP 107.971 million in Q1 2024, compared to EGP 95.3 million in Q1 2023.

Meanwhile, operating revenues came in at EGP 344.544 million in the January-March period of 2024, up from EGP 200.544 million over the same period of 2023.

Established in 1997, Incolease is an Egypt-based company engaged in the provision of customer service and personalized financial solutions.

