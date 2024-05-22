The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) has approved splitting the nominal value of the Misr Hotels Company’s stock to EGP 1 per share from EGP 5, as per a statement on May 22nd.

Accordingly, the number of the company’s shares will be 396 million, instead of 79.2 million.

On May 15th, Misr Hotels Company (MHOT) reported a 68.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax for the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024.

