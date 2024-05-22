Ismailia National Food Industries (Foodico) saw a 334.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profits after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, according to the audited financial statement on May 22nd.

Foodico achieved net profits after tax of EGP 31.936 million in the three-month period ended March 31st this year, compared to EGP 7.354 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

