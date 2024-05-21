Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FAIT) posted a 31.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in business volume at the end of April 2024, recording EGP 224.663 billion, compared to EGP 171.349 billion, the bank stated.

Total assets rose by 31.1% YoY to EGP 220.823 billion last April, versus EGP 165.45 billion in the same month of 2023.

The number of customers’ accounts saw a 1.8% YoY uptick to EGP 2.01 billion in April from EGP 1.975 billion in the corresponding month last year.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and branches located across the country.

