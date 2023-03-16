PHOTO
Europe's rebound wanes ahead of ECB rate decision
Credit Suisse's shares were still up more than 20% after the Swiss National Bank and financial regulator, FINMA, had rowed in with support
March 16, 2023
PHOTO
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.