Europe's stock markets fell Friday at the open, mirroring losses elsewhere, as better-than-expected US data compounded worries the Federal Reserve will hold off on cutting interest rates this year.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index sank 0.8 percent to 8,273.36 points, hit also by official UK data showing a 2.3-percent slump for retail sales in April.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index shed almost 0.9 percent to 18,533.22 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.6 percent to 8,054.19.