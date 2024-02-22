The annual general meeting of Emirates NBD approved, on 21 February, the board’s proposal to disburse cash dividends amounting to AED 7.57 billion for 2023.

Eligible shareholders will receive a dividend of AED 1.20 per share, according to a bourse disclosure.

The last entitlement and ex-dividend dates will be 29 February and 1 March 2024.

The Chairman of Emirates NBD, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, previously stated: “In light of the group’s excellent performance we are proposing a 100 fils dividend, and to celebrate our 60th Anniversary a further 20 fils, doubling the total dividend to 120 fils per share.”

In the January-December 2023 period, the lender posted 65% higher net profits after tax at AED 21.52 billion, compared to AED 13.01 billion in 2022.

Earnings per share (EPS) soared to AED 3.32 in 2023 from AED 1.98 in a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).