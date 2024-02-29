The Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries Company (EIPICO) reported a 27.97% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit excluding minority interest for the first nine months of 2023, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on February 29th.

Consolidated net profits logged EGP 751.218 million in the 12 months ended December 31st, compared to EGP 587.040 million in 2022.

Moreover, the company generated consolidated net sales of EGP 5.231 billion in the nine-month period, growing from EGP 3.955 billion in the same period last year.

As per EIPICO’s standalone financial income statement, the company achieved a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 730.083 million in the first nine months of 2023, up from EGP 589.150 million in the year-ago months.

EIPICO is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the pharmaceutical industry. It is a manufacturer and exporter of pharmaceuticals and holds license agreements with a group of international.

