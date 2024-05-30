PHOTO
The consolidated net profit of Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries (EIPICO) soared to EGP 603.62 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from EGP 188.41 million in the same period a year earlier.
Net sales surged to EGP 1.50 billion in Q1-24 from EGP 992.42 million in Q1-23, according to the interim financial results.
Standalone Financials
EIPICO’s standalone net profit surged to EGP 626.14 million in the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024 from EGP 182.64 million in the equivalent period the year before.
Standalone net revenues increased to EGP 1.44 billion in the January-March period from EGP 933.44 million in the corresponding period last year.
The earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 5.15 in Q1-24, up from EGP 1.84 in Q1-23.
EIPICO recorded a consolidated profit of EGP 823.30 million in 2023, up from EGP 643.76 million a year earlier.
