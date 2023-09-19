Ahmed Shalaby, CEO and Managing Director of Tatweer Misr, highlighted that the company witnessed a strong performance despite the global and local economic challenges that affect all economic sectors.

In line with its expansion and growth plan, the company launched its sixth development project Salt, which is 185 kilometres (km) of Alex-Matrouh road.

During the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, Tatweer Misr recorded contractual sales valued at EGP 8.10 billion for 1,650 residential units.

