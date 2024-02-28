TAQA Arabia posted a 3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit after tax to EGP 557.20 million in 2023 from EGP 538.60 million.

Revenues surged 26% YoY to EGP 13.46 billion last year from EGP 10.72 billion in 2022, according to unaudited financial indicators.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 0.412 in 2023, up 4% YoY from EGP 0.398.

Standalone Profits

The company’s standalone net profit after tax declined by 5% to EGP 186.75 million last year from EGP 196.75 million in 2022.

On the other hand, revenues soared 31% YoY to EGP 376.93 million in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023 from EGP 287.92 million.

The basic EPS shrank 5% to EGP 0.138 last year from EGP 0.145 the year before.

TAQA Arabia posted a 6% YoY higher profits in the first nine months of 2023, recording EGP 364.98 million, versus EGP 343.38 million.

