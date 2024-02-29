Osool ESB Securities Brokerage (EBSC) posted a 123.95% year-on-year climb in net profits after tax in 2023, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on February 29th.

Net profits amounted to EGP 5.619 million in 2023, compared to EGP 2.509 million in 2022.

Osool is an Egypt-based company engaged in the securities brokerage sector.

The company offers a range of tools including snap tickets, trigger orders, saved orders, web market watch and customizable trading applications, and online trading system training services.

