Al Khair River for Development Agricultural Investment and Environmental Services Company (Nahr Elkhair) announced that it plans to submit the documents required for listing its subsidiary Al Ahly Group for Modern Agriculture to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) in March 2024.

This step comes after Nahr Elkhair’s ordinary general meeting (OGM) held in April 2023 approved floating the shares of Al Ahly Group on the EGX.

In 2022, the OGM ratified a decision to raise the capital of its 57.28%-owned subsidiary, Al Ahly Group, by EGP 40 million.

