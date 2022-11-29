Misr Fertilizers Production Company (Mopco) reported consolidated net profits of EGP 5.05 billion during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, an annual surge of 43.46% from EGP 3.52 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 22.08 in 9M-22, compared with EGP 15.36 in 9M-21, according to a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company’s sales rose to EGP 12.34 billion during January-September 2022, compared to EGP 7.08 billion in the same period in 2021.

The standalone profits of Mopco netted EGP 3.65 billion in 9M-22, a yearly hike of 259% when compared to EGP 1.03 billion.

During this year’s third quarter (Q3), the company’s profits netted EGP 1.32 billion, compared to EGP 1.34 billion in Q3-21.

In the first half (H1) of the year, Mopco registered consolidated net profits worth EGP 3.73 billion, up 71.6% annually from EGP 2.17 billion, including minority shareholders’ rights.

