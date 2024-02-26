International Company for Medical Industries (ICMI) reported a 9% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profits after tax during 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on February 26th.

The company’s net profits rose to EGP 999,730 in January-December from EGP 918,598 in 2022.

Sales dropped to EGP 6.188 million in the 12 months to December 31st from EGP 11.970 million in the corresponding period of 2022.

Established in 2004, ICMI operates within the healthcare equipment and services sector focusing on healthcare equipment.

