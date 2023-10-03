Cairo – Golden Pyramids Plaza recorded a year-on-year (YoY) drop in standalone net profit to $12.04 million during the first half (H1) of 2023, compared to $31.79 million.

The EGX-listed firm posted revenues amounting to $45.77 billion as of 30 June 2023, versus $64.11 million in H1-22, according to the income statements.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to $0.01 in H1-23 from $0.05 a year earlier.

Total assets reached $1.18 billion as of 30 June 2023, compared to $1.17 billion in 2022.

During the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2022, Golden Pyramids Plaza generated non-consolidated net profits after tax valued at $39.86 million, up YoY from $15.39 million.

Revenues enlarged to $105.41 million last year from $76.80 million in 2021, while the basic and diluted EPS jumped to $0.07 from EGP 0.02.

