Cairo – The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has announced a block trading deal worth EGP 105.17 million on the shares of Gadwa for Industrial Development.

The transaction was implemented on 23.37 million of Gadwa’s shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the EGX-listed firm logged consolidated net profit after tax worth EGP 1.03 billion, an annual hike from EGP 232.42 million, including minority interest.

As for the standalone business, the net profits after tax enlarged to EGP 16.85 million as of 30 September 2023 from EGP 7.19 million in 9M-22.

